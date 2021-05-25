TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $35.57

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.57, but opened at $38.85. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 156,126 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.11 and a beta of 0.07.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,986,000.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.