Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $185.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.61. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.86 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

