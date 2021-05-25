Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.9% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $4,151,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $114.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,202,425. The firm has a market cap of $592.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

