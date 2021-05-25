Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Trimmed by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.38. 47,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,202,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $593.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

