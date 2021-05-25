Syscoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.73 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $124.16 million and $1.73 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 34.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.00464340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 612,568,102 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

