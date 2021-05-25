Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.38.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.74, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 117,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

