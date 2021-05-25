SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $126.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,017 shares of company stock worth $4,417,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

