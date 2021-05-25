SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post $4.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.89 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $20.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

NYSE SNX traded up $3.90 on Monday, reaching $126.71. 230,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,851. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.28. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,017 shares of company stock worth $4,417,123. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

