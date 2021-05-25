Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.88 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.30.

Synchronoss Technologies stock remained flat at $$2.82 on Tuesday. 6,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $71,283. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

