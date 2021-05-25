Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of L3Harris Technologies worth $163,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $216.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

