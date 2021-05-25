Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,514,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $134,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 712,950 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $23,050,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.