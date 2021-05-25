Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of DocuSign worth $142,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680,641 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $195.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of -150.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.21 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.