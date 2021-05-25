Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $155,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $604.45 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.24 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,998 shares of company stock worth $16,624,565. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

