Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Moderna worth $150,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 86.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $666,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total value of $256,372,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,247,961.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,902,824 shares of company stock worth $537,296,806 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $164.17 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.78.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

