Swap Hits Market Capitalization of $526,989.59 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swap has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $526,989.59 and approximately $2,153.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00056067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.69 or 0.00372049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00189459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003903 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00834043 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,228,664 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.