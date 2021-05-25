SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 171.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RPHM opened at $9.21 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($3.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Niall O’donnell purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,763,711 shares in the company, valued at $41,455,665. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,066,666 shares of company stock worth $15,999,990 over the last quarter.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.