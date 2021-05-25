Susquehanna Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $80.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.10.

NASDAQ JD opened at $71.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after buying an additional 262,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

