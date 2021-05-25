Susquehanna Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $80.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.10.
NASDAQ JD opened at $71.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.88.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after buying an additional 262,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.81% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
