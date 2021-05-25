Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUN. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,730 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sunrun by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun stock opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.