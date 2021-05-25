Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUN. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Sunrun stock opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,730. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

