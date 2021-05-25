SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Director Sells C$906,295.84 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) Director Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total value of C$906,295.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457,757 shares in the company, valued at C$24,043,369.30.

Joseph Ennen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Joseph Ennen sold 50,289 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total value of C$820,415.35.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$15.57. 52,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,861. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.04. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of C$5.34 and a one year high of C$21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$418.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

