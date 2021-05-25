Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 44 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $4,856,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $264.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.84. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.57 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

