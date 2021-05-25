Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 280 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $4,635,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 3,273.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 57,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $5,513,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $57.09 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

