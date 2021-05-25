Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $57,418,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,347,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after buying an additional 858,644 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DRE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DRE opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

