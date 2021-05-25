Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 42 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 769.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after buying an additional 100,207 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,184.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock opened at $262.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

