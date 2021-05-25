Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

