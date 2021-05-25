Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

