Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

