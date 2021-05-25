Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $182.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.83. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

