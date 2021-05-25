Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.58 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.61.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.