Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.60 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,615. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $501.62 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $244.32 and a 1-year high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $492.78 and a 200-day moving average of $435.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

