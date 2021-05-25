Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $141.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average of $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

