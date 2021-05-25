Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 191 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 6,560.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in State Street by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,054,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

STT stock opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.32.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,165 shares of company stock worth $5,369,975. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

