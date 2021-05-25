Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 137 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 805 shares of company stock worth $88,276 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $111.60 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average of $97.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

