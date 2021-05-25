Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 929 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,348,000 after purchasing an additional 364,666 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,120,000 after buying an additional 172,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,402,000 after buying an additional 1,677,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,220,000 after acquiring an additional 445,815 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $167.37 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.65 and a 1-year high of $168.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.