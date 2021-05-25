Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,174,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,654 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Stride worth $67,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

