Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000.

SCHG opened at $136.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

