Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $213.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.78 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.