Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 43.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,120 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,462,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after buying an additional 5,039,615 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $115,673,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,033,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,966,959.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,604,414 shares of company stock valued at $94,804,294.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of SNAP opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

