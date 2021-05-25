Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in 3M by 2.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

NYSE MMM opened at $202.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

