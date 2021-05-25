Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 12,423 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45.

