Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,049,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4,982.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,640,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,842,000 after buying an additional 2,588,066 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,669,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05.

