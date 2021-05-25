Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Provention Bio Call Options (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 14,177 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 981% compared to the typical volume of 1,312 call options.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.05. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

