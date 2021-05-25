Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cedar Fair Put Options (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 525 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 790% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.83) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

FUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 31.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

