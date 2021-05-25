STM Group Plc (STM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON STM opened at GBX 36.40 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.21. STM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STM Group Company Profile

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

