STM Group Plc (STM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON STM opened at GBX 36.40 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.21. STM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get STM Group alerts:

STM Group Company Profile

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.