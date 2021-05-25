Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Stepan has raised its dividend by 34.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stepan to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $134.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 52-week low of $87.60 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.76.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $140,919.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,535,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,145 shares of company stock valued at $961,101. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

