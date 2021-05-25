StealthGas (GASS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million. On average, analysts expect StealthGas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GASS opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

