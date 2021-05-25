Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,226 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTGC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

NYSE HTGC opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

