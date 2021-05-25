Standard Life Aberdeen plc Makes New $7.94 Million Investment in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 712,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.42% of Empire State Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 61.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 114,595 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,335,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,915,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,534 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

