Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $6.73 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 421,919 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,820 shares of company stock worth $4,876,365 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

