Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,933 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

TSLX opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

